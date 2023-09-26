Biden Working With Physical Therapist to Ensure He Never Trips in Public Again Amid Age Fears: Report

President Joe Biden’s team is taking active steps to alleviate anxieties regarding his age and fitness, particularly by making sure he never falls down in public, according to a new report.

Axios reported that Biden’s team is trying to make sure he doesn’t trip in public again after the last few times he was caught unsteady on his feet. These incidents have a knack for sparking social media frenzies, and the White House is already under pressure over how many people think Biden is too old to be re-elected in 2024.

“Democrats, including some in the administration, are terrified that Biden will have a bad fall — with a nightmare scenario of it happening in the weeks before the November 2024 election,” the report states. “Some senior Democrats privately have been frustrated with Biden’s advance team for months, citing the [Air Force Academy] sandbag incident and noting that the president often appears not to know which direction to go after he speaks at a podium.”

Axios said Biden frequently wears tennis shoes now to prevent slipping, and he’s using the short stairs on Air Force One, entering the plane on a lower deck than before. The president’s team is reportedly banking on the idea that any mockery Biden gets for this will be worth it to avoid the optics of another public stumble.

Biden has been seeing a physical therapist for the past two years, according to Axios, to work on his balance and counteract what his doctor diagnosed as “a combination of significant spinal arthritis” and “mild post-fracture foot arthritis.”

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates bemoaned questions he received about this, saying it isn’t new and “This article fits an unfortunate pattern of media attempting to sensationalize something that has long been public, rather than covering the president’s very real achievements for hardworking Americans.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com