Hunter Biden Joined His Father at the White House for Fourth of July Amid Ongoing Investigation

President Joe Biden hosted his son, Hunter Biden, at the White House for the Fourth of July, even as the first son remains under investigation for his foreign business dealings.

Hunter Biden and his 2-year-old son, Beau — named after Hunter’s deceased older brother — appeared at the White House Monday night to watch the fireworks show on the National Mall. The New York Post obtained footage of the Bidens on the Truman Balcony as the president gave his grandson a kiss, and they went on to watch the festivities alongside their extended family.

The Fourth of July party marks the second time Hunter Biden was seen at the White House in recent months, for he previously attended the Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn back in April. The appearance of the president’s troubled son might entail some political complications for the former, given the probe into Hunter’s alleged tax fraud and the possible entanglements with his father.

The investigation gravitates around the contents of Hunter’s abandoned laptop and the revelations about his business engagements with foreign businessmen and an energy conglomerate tied to the Chinese government. The contents also raise questions about whether Hunter could be charged for violating federal lobbying disclosure laws, and whether there’s hard proof to show that the president talked to his son about his actions and/or stood to profit from them.

Conservatives recently renewed their demand for action against the Bidens after the emergence of an old voicemail where Biden — who was the former vice-president at the time — seemed to reassure his son about an article about Hunter’s Chinese business associates and their legal problems.

“Hey pal, it’s Dad. It’s 8:15 on Wednesday night. If you get a chance just give me a call. Nothing urgent. I just wanted to talk to you,” Biden said. “I thought the article released online, it’s going to be printed tomorrow in the Times, was good. I think you’re clear. And anyway if you get a chance give me a call, I love you.”

