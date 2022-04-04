The Secret Service is spending $30,000 a month to rent a Malibu property with “gorgeous ocean views,” according to its listing, so they can provide protection to nearby Hunter Biden.

According to an ABC report, President Joe Biden’s controversial son is renting a massive property himself in Malibu, paying approximately $20,000 a month. A source told the news outlet that the Secret Service has rented their property for about a year. As the son of President Biden, Hunter Biden is entitled to Secret Service protection and former officials with the agency chalked the high costs up to “the cost of doing business.”

“This isn’t new,” retired senior Secret Service agent Don Mihalek told ABC, for which he is a contributor. “The Service has had to do this in past administrations, and unfortunately, the housing market right now has driven the prices up substantially.”

The house the Secret Service is residing in includes “six bedrooms, six bathrooms, a gym, a tasting room, a built-in barbecue, a pool, a spa, and a spiral staircase that leads up to a ‘castle-like tower to the master retreat with wet bar’ to make for ‘resort style living at its finest.'”

Their neighbor Biden is meanwhile residing in “a four-bedroom, three-bathroom ‘resort-style’ home with an open floor plan, vaulted high ceilings, chef’s kitchen and French doors,” according to ABC.

The Secret Service itself would not comment on the reported price tag, saying in a statement: “Due to the need to maintain operational security, the U.S. Secret Service does not comment on the means, methods, or resources used to conduct our protective operations.”

Hunter Biden, a common target of conservatives, is facing a federal investigation into past taxes, and those called before a grand jury have been questioned about his time with Ukrainian natural gas company Burisma, according to ABC. It remains to be seen whether he will face an indictment.

While Biden’s business dealings have been under question from critics for years, he has moved on to a life as a painter, managing to sell some of his first works for tens of thousands of dollars each.

