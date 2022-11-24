‘It’s Just Sick’: Biden Calls for Gun Control While Railing Against Assault Weapon Accessibility

President Joe Biden doubled down on his call for action against gun violence by declaring his push to “get rid of assault weapons.”

Biden spoke to reporters while he and his family spend the Thanksgiving holiday weekend in Nantucket, Massachusetts. The president called for greater action on guns this week in his statement on the mass shootings in Colorado and Virginia, and he re-doubled on that as he decried how many assault weapons are available in America.

“The idea we still allow semi-automatic weapons to be purchased is sick! It’s just sick!” Biden said. “It has no social redeeming value. Zero. None. Not a single, solitary rationale for it except profit for the gun manufacturers.”

Reporters asked Biden if he can do anything about guns, given Congress is a “lame duck” now that Republicans will assume their slim majority in the House of Representatives within weeks. Biden answered that he would “try,” once he assesses how much Congressional support there might be for a path forward despite the hard odds he faces already.

“I’m going to try to get rid of assault weapons,” Biden summed up.

Watch above via CSPAN.

