Biden Speaks Out on ‘Horrific and Senseless’ Walmart Shooting: ‘We Must Take Greater Action’ On Guns

President Joe Biden decried the “horrific and senseless” Walmart mass shooting and said that America “must take greater action” to prevent gun violence.

At least seven people are dead, including the suspected gunman, after the mass shooting at a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, that unfolded Tuesday night.

On Wednesday morning, Biden expressed grief and well-wishes for the families of the victims, and repeated an all-too-familiar call to action in a statement emailed to Mediaite:

Statement from President Biden on the Shooting in Chesapeake, VA Tomorrow is Thanksgiving, one of our most cherished holidays that brings us together as Americans and as families, when we hug our loved ones and count our blessings. But because of yet another horrific and senseless act of violence, there are now even more tables across the country that will have empty seats this Thanksgiving. There are now more families who know the worst kind of loss and pain imaginable. Jill and I grieve for those families, for the Chesapeake community, and for the Commonwealth of Virginia, which just suffered a terrible shooting at the University of Virginia this month. We also mourn for all those across America who have lost loved ones to these tragic shootings that we must come together as a nation to stand against. This year, I signed the most significant gun reform in a generation, but that is not nearly enough. We must take greater action. We are grateful to the first responders who mobilized to assist victims, and I have directed federal officials to provide any support and assistance needed to the people of Chesapeake.

The president has long been an advocate for stricter gun laws, including an assault weapons ban that he helped pass as part of the ’90s crime bill. Biden has consistently promised he will get a similar measure passed again.

