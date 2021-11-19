President Joe President reacted Friday to the news of Kyle Rittenhouse being found not guilty.

“I stand by what the jury has concluded,” the president told reporters. “The jury system works and we have to abide by it.”

President Biden takes a few questions. Here on the Rittenhouse verdict. He said he didn't watch trial. And then on his health as he returned from first physical as president. pic.twitter.com/d3AxmgL1oZ — Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) November 19, 2021

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges Friday.

Earlier Friday White House press secretary Jen Psaki learned of the verdict live at the briefing, minutes after saying they would encourage peaceful protest.

UPDATE: Here is the full statement from the president issued by the White House:

While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken. I ran on a promise to bring Americans together, because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us. I know that we’re not going to heal our country’s wounds overnight, but I remain steadfast in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, under the law. I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy. The White House and Federal authorities have been in contact with Governor Evers’s office to prepare for any outcome in this case, and I have spoken with the Governor this afternoon and offered support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety.

