JUST IN: Jill Biden Tests Positive For Covid, Being Treated With Paxlovid

Weeks after her husband’s brush with Covid, First Lady Jill Biden released a statement from her office announcing she has tested positive for Covid-19 too.

“After testing negative for COVID-19 on Monday during her regular testing cadence, the First Lady began to develop cold-like symptoms late in the evening,” the statement read. “She tested negative again on a rapid antigen test, but a PCR test came back positive. The First Lady is double-vaccinated, twice boosted, and only experiencing mild symptoms. She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days.”

BREAKING: First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her office. “She has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid and, following CDC guidance, will isolate from others for at least five days,” her spokesperson says. https://t.co/0VerB0XMVg pic.twitter.com/3pxtq1A1TC — ABC News (@ABC) August 16, 2022

The announcement added that Mrs. Biden will stay at a private residence in South Carolina throughout her quarantine, and she “will return home after she receives two consecutive negative COVID tests.” Mrs. Biden’s diagnosis comes while she and her family have been vacationing at Kiawah Island in South Carolina.

The news comes after President Joe Biden’s recent emergence from isolation when he tested positive for Covid last month. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced that the president tested negative today, but because of his status as a “close contact” to his wife, his testing and mask-wearing will be increased.

Consistent with CDC guidance because he is a close contact of the First Lady, he will mask for 10 days when indoors and in close proximity to others. We will also increase the President’s testing cadence and report those results. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@PressSec) August 16, 2022

