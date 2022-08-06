JUST IN: Biden Tests Negative for Covid, Will Continue Isolating Pending Retest

President Joe Biden tested negative for Covid-19 on Saturday after multiple positive tests this week, the physician to the president announced.

According to the update, the president “continues to feel well,” but will remain isolated until he receives a second negative test.

“Given his rebound positivity which we reported last Saturday, we have continued daily monitoring. This morning, his SARS-CoV-2 antigen testing was negative. In an abundance of caution, the President will continue his strict isolation measures pending a second negative test as previously described,” Dr. Kevin O’Connor wrote in the latest update to the president’s health, addressed to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. Biden being 79 caused some concern as he battled Covid, but he has not experienced serious symptoms, and he is fully vaccinated and twice boosted, according to the White House.

This morning, President Biden tested negative for COVID-19. An update from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President. pic.twitter.com/TvJnuhCJTI — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 6, 2022

The president will continue being monitored with daily updates from O’Connor as he awaits another negative test.

Biden tested positive for Covid on Friday, which marked the seventh straight day. According to O’Connor, Biden is experiencing a “rebound” infection, which can happen to patients who are treated with Paxlovid. The president first tested positive on July 21.

Biden did have a cough develop this week, but O’Connor said in a Friday update that it was almost completely resolved and the president was doing fine across the board.

“His temperature, pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation remain entirely normal. His lungs remain clear,” the doctor said in that previous update.

An update from Dr. Kevin O’Connor, Physician to the President. pic.twitter.com/UJgs3IOAa3 — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 5, 2022

Biden has continued working in isolation, and he is scheduled to visit Kentucky with First Lady Jill Biden following the state’s deadly floods.

