PA Gov Dodges RFK Jr. Questions But Shouts Out Wawa and NASCAR Help in I-95 Re-Opening

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro (D) celebrated the early re-opening of the section of I-95 that collapsed in Philadelphia, but he had a lot less to say about a possible debate pitting Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and President Joe Biden.

On Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, Dana Perino asked Shapiro, the governor of a perennial battleground state, if he supported a debate between the sitting president and the anti-vaccine candidate. His answer was… not an answer to the question:

Perino: Would you support a debate between those two men? Shapiro: Look, I support President Biden. He’s been there for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, and I must say on this 95 issue, he’s been awesome. He and his team have been all over this, he’s called multiple times, he visited, he’s delivered all the resources that I’ve asked him for. From him, to Secretary [Pete] Buttigieg, to Mayor [Mitch] Landrieu, and everyone in between, they’ve been there for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Perino: But do you think that RFK Jr., since he is polling around 20 percent with Democratic primary voters, should he have a shot at having a chance to debate him? Shapiro: Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee, the [Democratic National Committee] made that decision. That’s their call. But we’re for Joe Biden. Perino: Okay, good to know where you stand.

While he didn’t answer the question that was asked, it’s obvious whom Shapiro will be supporting in the 2024 presidential election. But Shapiro also made clear that he has a lot of support for two companies that helped out during the I-95 repair efforts:

It really was all hands on deck from, you know, the good folks at Wawa, who delivered food to the people doing the work, to an assist from NASCAR… We had the good folks at Pocono Raceway come down and bring their jet dryer, the thing they use to dry the track… They kept the road dry so the crews could put the final touches on it.

Shapiro also heaped praise on engineers who “thought outside the box” and first responders who were at the scene of the fatal collapse.

