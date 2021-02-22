President Joe Biden is holding a ceremony at the White House Monday to mark the United States reaching the grim milestone of 500,000 covid deaths.

The U.S. marked 500,000 covid deaths on February 22nd, a little over one month after crossing 400,000 covid deaths.

As the nationwide vaccine rollout continues, there has been some encouraging data — per the COVID Tracking Project — that daily cases, hospitalizations, and deaths have been on a downward trend.

You can watch the memorial live above, via the White House.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]