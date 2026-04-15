Trump Voter Gives Harrowing Warning Over Deleted Jesus Pic: ‘He’s Going to Pay For It… Before The Father’

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MS NOW asked a handful of Trump voters about President Donald Trump’s now-deleted and infamous Jesus/Galilean Primary Care Doctor picture, one of whom had an epic and harrowing warning for the president.

The president sparked anger among MAGA figures and others with a now-deleted post depicting himself as Jesus, which he claimed he thought carried medical connotations rather than messianic ones.

“I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor — and, had to do with Red Cross, as a Red Cross worker there, which we support,” Trump said when confronted over the post.

MS NOW journalist and documentarian Alex Tabet spoke to Trump voters in Bradenton, Florida after Trump gave that explanation in interviews that have been featured on several MS programs.

All expressed disgust, and one man choked up as he told Tabet that Trump is “gonna pay for it.”

MS NOW JOURNALIST AND DOCUMENTARIAN ALEX TABET: I want to show you an image that President Trump posted on his Truth Social yesterday. What do you make of this?

TRUMP VOTER VINNIE RICHARDS: Uh… Personally it’s disgusting. I talked with my wife about earlier.

I mean I– Jesus Christ is my lord and savior and that right there is–.

I mean that’s — I don’t really have words for that. That’s disgusting!

TRUMP VOTER JOHN NORTH: That’s a disgrace! I’m very upset about that. I mean, how egotistical can you possibly be?

MS NOW JOURNALIST AND DOCUMENTARIAN ALEX TABET: As a Christian, how do you feel when you see this image?

TRUMP VOTER JOHN NORTH: Offended. Yeah, I’m ashamed. I’m a shame that he would actually do that. The man I voted for and trust. You know what I’m saying? People are going to see this at work. I’m upset about it.

MS NOW JOURNALIST AND DOCUMENTARIAN ALEX TABET: As a Christian, what do you make of this?

TRUMP VOTER VINNIE RICHARDS: I find it appalling, it’s disgusting! You’re mocking, you’re mocking my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, he’s mocking it. I just, I don’t agree with it. I think that, I think he should put his phone down and focus on running the country.

TRUMP VOTER ASHLEY WHITSON: Why would he do that with the whole Antichrist thing? You know what I mean? Like it makes no f***ing sense to me. He’s probably regretting that he posted that, and he deleted it.

MS NOW JOURNALIST AND DOCUMENTARIAN ALEX TABET: What do you make of this image?

TRUMP VOTER JEFFREY HANNON: I think it’s interesting. I mean, listen, hey, I’ll be the first one to say like, I don’t agree with maybe everything that he says or does.

PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: I did post it, and I thought it was me as a doctor.

TRUMP VOTER VINNIE RICHARDS: Man, I’m 44 years old, bro. That’s not a doctor, that’s him depicting himself as Jesus Christ. That is blasphemy in its purest form, in my opinion.

TRUMP VOTER ASHLEY WHITSON: No, I don’t see the doctor.

MS NOW JOURNALIST AND DOCUMENTARIAN ALEX TABET: Does that look like a doctor?

TRUMP VOTER JEFFREY HANNON: I mean, I believe that he thinks he heals people, that he heals, he heals people together.

TRUMP VOTER ROGER HALL: Yeah, it doesn’t look like that to me, but (LAUGHS) I don’t know–.

Politics are one thing, but stepping into that area is a little bit, you know, a little bit, it stings for me a little.

TRUMP VOTER IN BRADENTON: Blasphemy. (SNIFFS) Just straight up blasphemy, and he’s gonna pay for it.

(LONG PAUSE).

One day, like all of us, he’s gonna have to stand before the Father and he’s going to answer for all this bullsh*t.