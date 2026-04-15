Lauren Boebert Is Glad ‘Two Creeps’ Are Out of Congress: ‘I’m Sure There Are Many More’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) spoke to veteran Capitol Hill reporter Pablo Manríquez following the resignations of Reps. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) and Tony Gonzales (R-TX), who are both facing shocking allegations of sexual misconduct.

Boebert celebrated the disgraced members’ exits from Congress, but lamented that they got to keep their pensions and other benefits. She also told Manríquez that there are likely more members who are also “creeps.”

“I’m glad that both of these creeps are out of Washington, DC., and I’m sure there are many more that haven’t been named yet,” Boebert said on Tuesday evening outside of the Capitol.

Boebert: I’m glad that both of these creeps are out, and I’m sure there are many more that haven’t been named yet. pic.twitter.com/q3Yj55Jn7Q — Acyn (@Acyn) April 15, 2026

“Well, how about we talk about the two that just resigned today? Isn’t that just such a huge story here? First of all, I think that they should have been expelled and not resigned. And I think we need to actually look into ways to censure, with other aspects, to say you can’t have your pension,” she continued, adding:

You can’t leave here with all your taxpayer-funded benefits after you have created such shameful acts that you have to bow out and resign from Congress. There needs to be stricter penalties with that. I don’t think Swalwell’s days are over. I think that he’s going to have a lot of legal woes in his future. And I don’t know, maybe Gonzales as well. But I’m glad that both of these creeps are out of Washington, D.C. And I’m sure there are many more that haven’t even been named yet that need to go as well.

Watch the clip above.

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