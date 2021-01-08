WATCH LIVE: President-Elect Joe Biden Announces Nominees For Economy Team

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are set to formally nominate appointees for their economy team on Friday at 1:30 pm ET.

On Thursday, Biden and Harris announced that the appointees are Gov. Gina Raimondo (D-RI) for Secretary of Commerce, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh for Secretary of Labor, Isabel Guzman for Small Business Administrator, and Don Graves, Biden’s former counselor, for Deputy Secretary of Commerce.

Biden also commented on the mob that violently attacked the Capitol during a Thursday press conference, during which he pronounced the riot “an unprecedented assault on our democracy.”

“He unleashed an all-out assault on our institutions of democracy from the outset,” he added of President Donald Trump. “Yesterday was but the culmination of that unrelenting attack.”

Biden previously announced the nomination of Judge Merrick Garland for Attorney General this week.

