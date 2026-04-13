Democrats Believe Kamala Harris Is Less ‘Electable’ Than Mark Cuban: NEW POLL

Members of the Democratic Party see former Vice President Kamala Harris as a less electable candidate in the 2028 presidential election than billionaire Mark Cuban, according to a new poll.

A survey by Yale Polling discovered that just 55% of Democrats found Harris to be a highly “electable” candidate in 2028. 58% of Democrats found Cuban to be a highly electable candidate, while 61% said the same for former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

At the top of the list was outgoing California Gov. Gavin Newsom with 72%, followed by retired astronaut and Senator Mark Kelly (D-AZ) with 70%. In a tie for third place, at 64% each, were Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker.

At the very bottom of the list, just 29% of Democrats believed former White House chief of staff Rahm Emanuel and Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger would be highly electable candidates. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (31%), Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (32%), Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) (34%), Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (39%), and Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ) (41%) also polled poorly.

Young voters were much more supportive of Harris, with Democrats between the ages of 18 and 34 placing Harris in second place at 61%, just behind Newsom at 65%.

Surprisingly, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-NY) polled less favorably (47%) among young Democrats than she did with Democrats overall (50%).

Harris revealed this month that she was “thinking about” running for president in 2028, despite her loss in the 2024 election to President Donald Trump.

As for Republicans, voters overwhelmingly selected Vice President JD Vance as the most electable candidate for 2028 (83%), followed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio (76%), and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (74%).

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) came fourth with 70%, followed by Donald Trump Jr. (65%), Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (62%), and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley (56%).

At the very bottom of the list, Sen. Katie Britt (R-AL) polled as the least electable candidate with just 18% – even less than former Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem (20%).

Young Republicans also chose Vance as the most electable 2028 presidential candidate. However, unlike Republicans overall, they believed DeSantis (75%) had a much better shot at winning the presidency than Rubio (61%).

Young Republicans also had a much more favorable opinion of the electability of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon, while they had less confidence in the electability of Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY).

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