WATCH: Biden Opens Presser With Scorching Denunciation of Trump-Fueled Capitol Attack

President-Elect Joe Biden led his latest address to the nation with a new condemnation of Donald Trump and his supporters for their siege on the U.S. Capitol to overturn the 2020 election.

Biden began by pronouncing the riot “an unprecedented assault on our democracy” and “one of the darkest days in the history of our nation.”

“All of us here grieve the loss of life, grieve the desecration of the people’s house,” Biden said. “But what we witnessed yesterday was not dissent, it was not disorder, it was not protest. It was chaos. They weren’t protesters. Don’t dare call them protesters. They were a riotous mob, insurrectionists, domestic terrorists. It’s that basic, it’s that simple.”

Biden went on to say the insurrection was sadly predictable after Trump’s “contempt for our democracy” throughout his time in office.

“He unleashed an all-out assault on our institutions of democracy from the outset,” Biden said. “Yesterday was but the culmination of that unrelenting attack.”

Watch above, via CNN.

