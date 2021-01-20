WATCH LIVE: The Inauguration of President Joe Biden

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on Wednesday.

The inauguration will be largely virtual, due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the swearing-in ceremony will be held outside, on the West Front of the Capitol, shortly before noon.

Kamala Harris is first up. The vice president-elect will be sworn in by Justice Sonia Sotomayor. Joe Biden will then be sworn in as president by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Lady Gaga will perform the National Anthem. Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks will also perform.

Vice President Mike Pence will be in attendance, but President Donald Trump is boycotting the inauguration, having travelled to his Florida resort Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday morning.

Biden and Harris will then visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns, along with their spouses Jill Biden and Douglas Emhoff, and three former presidents and their wives: Barack and Michelle Obama, George W. and Laura Bush, and Bill and Hillary Clinton.

Biden and Harris will then travel to the White House. There will not be the usual parade along Pennsylvania Avenue, but there will be a virtual event featuring Jon Stewart and Earth Wing & Fire.

There will also be a celebrity-packed prime time event, dubbed “Celebrating America,” that will air this evening. Hosted by Tom Hanks, the event will feature performances from country artists Tyler Hubbard and Tim McGraw, the Black Pumas, and appearances from Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jon Bon Jovi, Ant Clemons, the Foo Fighters, John Legend, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, and Justin Timberlake.

Watch a livestream of the event above, via NBC News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]