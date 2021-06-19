‘What a F*cking Failure’: Former US Ethics Chief DESTROYS Biden in Massive Tweetstorm For His Administration Hiring Children of Top Aides

A former top U.S. government ethics watchdog — who served in that post under former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump — is sounding off in a big way about what he deems to be a “fuck you” to government ethics being committed by President Joe Biden’s administration.

In a massive tweetstorm on Friday, Walter Shaub — who was director of the Office of Government Ethics from 2013-2017 — destroyed the Biden administration for hiring children of his top aides. The revelation came to light in a Washington Post article — which detailed how at least five children of top presidential aides have secured what the Post described as “coveted” positions in the administration. Three of those jobs went to the children of Biden counselor Steve Ricchetti. His sons Daniel and J.J., along with daughter Shannon, all have posts in the administration.

Further, Monica Medina — the wife of White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain — was nominated for assistant secretary of state focused on oceans and the environment. And Stephanie Psaki — sister of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki — was brought on as a senior adviser for Health and Human Services.

Shaub was utterly nonplussed upon publication of the Post’s story.

“I’m sorry, I know some folks don’t like hearing any criticism of [Biden],” Shaub wrote. But this royally sucks. I’m disgusted. A lot of us worked hard to tee him up to restore ethics to government and believed the promises. This is a a real “fuck you” to us—and government ethics.

I’m sorry, I know some folks don’t like hearing any criticism of him. But this royally sucks. I’m disgusted. A lot of us worked hard to tee him up to restore ethics to government and believed the promises. This is a a real “fuck you” to us—and government ethics. https://t.co/NRuc7hpOHi — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

The White House defended its hiring practices in a statement to the Post.

“The president has instituted the highest ethical standards of anyone to ever hold this office,” deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates told the Post. “And he’s proud to have staffed the most diverse administration in American history with well-qualified public servants who reflect his values.”

But that defense wasn’t enough to sate the former government ethics director.

“In a country that had just come through a pandemic, how can these children of political appointees be the only people who are qualified for employment?” Shaub said.

On Twitter, Shaub argued that merely being more ethical than Trump cannot be the standard for presidential ethics going forward.

“Is he better than Trump? Yes,” Shaub wrote. “But all that says is that he’s better than a straight up crook.”

Here are just some of the notable tweets from Shaub’s lengthy thread:

I’m sorry, I know some folks don’t like hearing any criticism of him. But this royally sucks. I’m disgusted. A lot of us worked hard to tee him up to restore ethics to government and believed the promises. This is a a real “fuck you” to us—and government ethics. https://t.co/NRuc7hpOHi — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

Pathetic! The responses from people who spent 4 years complaining the other side was putting party over country are pathetic. They sound just like MAGAs. The jobs went to privileged kiddos with mommies & daddies who cozied up to POTUS. Nepotism is illegal. https://t.co/LumH4uSzSt — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

EVEN THE F-ING HEAD OF PRESIDENTIAL PERSONNEL, WHO IS SUPPOSED TO BE KEEPING THEM HONEST, HAS A CHILD WHO'S A RECENT COLLEGE GRAD WORKING IN THE ADMINISTRATION. AND THE SPOUSE OF THE WHITE HOUSE CHIEF OF STAFF, FOR CRYING OUT LOUD. This is ridiculous. What a fucking failure. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

The White House's defense that they had the minimum qualifications is total BS. The issue isn't whether they were qualified (some weren't). It's that a WH that promised diversity is giving these privileged white kids with connected mommies and daddies prime jobs over others! — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

And all the whataboutism from tweeps defending this total BS is just giving fuel to the next corrupt authoritarian like Trump who wins the White House to say "if even Biden was fine with nepotism in his administration, I can do anything." — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

So what if WH claims the parents weren't involved. I'm sure some wink-nudged this. But I'm even more sure they didn't HAVE TO be. The head of Presidential Personnel knew the score. If you believe this is a coincidence, I have a bridge to sell you. I have 3 bridges to sell you. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

I miss the days when Obama appointed Norm Eisen to be his ethics Czar. Biden chose not to do that. Surely, he could have found someone like Norm–only this time maybe someone not white and male for a change–to champion ethics in this admin. But here we are with problems already. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

Is he better than Trump? Yes. But all that says is that he's better than a straight up crook. That CANNOT be the standard for ethics. Is he doing some things right? Yes. Absolutely. He's doing great with the pandemic and he's starting to rebuild alliances. Thank goodness. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

But authoritarianism & corruption go hand in hand. If we don't clean up govt, we're setting the table for the next authoritarian. Speaking of which, Biden's administration is fighting tooth & nail to stop Congressional oversight—not just of this admin but of the Trump admin too! — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

Do I sound bitter? HELL, YEAH, I'M BITTER! I'm the stupid moron who fell for his false promises. I wasn't naive enough to think he'd be a transformative president. He told us he'd be plain vanilla. But I thought there was momentum behind his ethics promises. Boy was I stupid. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) June 18, 2021

——

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com