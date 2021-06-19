‘What a F*cking Failure’: Former US Ethics Chief DESTROYS Biden in Massive Tweetstorm For His Administration Hiring Children of Top Aides

By Joe DePaoloJun 19th, 2021, 2:39 pm
 

A former top U.S. government ethics watchdog — who served in that post under former Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump — is sounding off in a big way about what he deems to be a “fuck you” to government ethics being committed by President Joe Biden’s administration.

In a massive tweetstorm on Friday, Walter Shaub — who was director of the Office of Government Ethics from 2013-2017 — destroyed the Biden administration for hiring children of his top aides. The revelation came to light in a Washington Post article — which detailed how at least five children of top presidential aides have secured what the Post described as “coveted” positions in the administration. Three of those jobs went to the children of Biden counselor Steve Ricchetti. His sons Daniel and J.J., along with daughter Shannon, all have posts in the administration.

Further, Monica Medina — the wife of White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain — was nominated for assistant secretary of state focused on oceans and the environment. And Stephanie Psaki — sister of White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki — was brought on as a senior adviser for Health and Human Services.

Shaub was utterly nonplussed upon publication of the Post’s story.

“I’m sorry, I know some folks don’t like hearing any criticism of [Biden],” Shaub wrote. But this royally sucks. I’m disgusted. A lot of us worked hard to tee him up to restore ethics to government and believed the promises. This is a a real “fuck you” to us—and government ethics.

The White House defended its hiring practices in a statement to the Post.

“The president has instituted the highest ethical standards of anyone to ever hold this office,” deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates told the Post. “And he’s proud to have staffed the most diverse administration in American history with well-qualified public servants who reflect his values.”

But that defense wasn’t enough to sate the former government ethics director.

“In a country that had just come through a pandemic, how can these children of political appointees be the only people who are qualified for employment?” Shaub said.

On Twitter, Shaub argued that merely being more ethical than Trump cannot be the standard for presidential ethics going forward.

“Is he better than Trump? Yes,” Shaub wrote. “But all that says is that he’s better than a straight up crook.”

Here are just some of the notable tweets from Shaub’s lengthy thread:

