BREAKING: Federal Immigration Agents Shoot Two People in Portland — Mayor Demands ICE ‘End All Operations’ Until Investigation Completed

Two people were shot and injured in Portland, Oregon Thursday afternoon in an incident “involving” federal agents, the Portland Police confirmed in a press release.

According to the statement on the department’s website, Portland Police officers responded to ” a report of a shooting” at 2:18 pm PT and the officers “confirmed that federal agents had been involved in a shooting.”

“Portland Police were not involved in the incident,” the statement noted, and added more details:

At 2:24 p.m., officers received information that a man who had been shot was calling and requesting help in the area of Northeast 146th Avenue and East Burnside. Officers responded and found a male and female with apparent gunshot wounds. Officers applied a tourniquet and summoned emergency medical personnel. The patients were transported to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown. Officers have determined the two people were injured in the shooting involving federal agents.

“We are still in the early stages of this incident,” said PPB Chief Bob Day. “We understand the heightened emotion and tension many are feeling in the wake of the shooting in Minneapolis, but I am asking the community to remain calm as we work to learn more.”

The PPB released the map below showing the location of the shooting and where the individuals were located.

KATU, the ABC News affiliate in Portland, reported that the FBI “is responding and has opened an investigation” and that their sources had said “the agents involved are with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, not ICE.”

“If you are just now joining us: local and federal sources tell ABC News that federal agents shot two people here in Portland a short time ago, reportedly around 230. The circumstances remain unclear, but the FBI is responding and has opened an investigation. We are told that the… pic.twitter.com/YhEmp3ddbH — Acyn (@Acyn) January 8, 2026

At 3:49 pm PT, the FBI Portland office tweeted that it was “investigating an agent involved shooting” that happened at the same location identified by the Portland Police “involving Customs and Border Patrol Agents in which 2 individuals were wounded,” but shortly thereafter, the tweet was deleted. Mediaite captured a screenshot of the tweet, as shown below.

Mediaite reached out to the FBI Portland office for comment but did not receive a reply. The @FBIPortland account has not posted since the deleted tweet; the most recent tweet is from Dec. 31, 2025.

Portland Mayor Keith Wilson issued a statement to the Portland Tribune, condemning the shooting and calling on ICE to exit his city until an investigation could be completed:

“We cannot sit by while constitutional protections erode and bloodshed mounts. Portland is not a ‘training ground’ for militarized agents, and the ‘full force’ threatened by the administration has deadly consequences,” Mayor Keith Wilson said in a statement regarding the Hazelwood neighborhood shooting. “As Mayor, I call on ICE to end all operations in Portland until a full investigation can be completed.”

This is a breaking news story and may be updated.