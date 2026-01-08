‘Just Not True!’ Kaitlan Collins and Jake Tapper Hit Back at JD Vance Attack on CNN

CNN hosts Kaitlan Collins and Jake Tapper hit back at Vice President JD Vance for attacking the network on Thursday, insisting that the vice president’s criticism was “just not true.”

Vance tore into CNN during a White House press conference on the shooting of a woman in Minneapolis by an ICE officer, declaring:

When I was actually walking out here, somebody sent me a photo of a CNN headline about what happened in Minneapolis, and this is the headline, I’m just gonna read it. “Outrage after ICE officer kills U.S. citizen in Minneapolis.” Well, that’s one way to put it and that is the way that many people in the corporate media have put this attack over the last 24 hours […] The way that the media, by and large, has reported this story has been an absolute disgrace and it puts our law enforcement officers at risk every single day. What that headline leaves out is the fact that that very ICE officer nearly had his life ended, dragged by a car, six months ago, 33 stitches in his leg, so you think maybe he’s a little bit sensitive about somebody ramming him with an automobile? What that headline leaves out is that that woman was there to interfere with a legitimate law enforcement operation in the United States of America.

The vice president concluded by saying that the media “should be ashamed” of itself.

.@VP calls out CNN's TRASH headline on the Minneapolis story: "Many people in this room have been lying about this attack. She was trying to ram this guy with her car. He shot back. He defended himself." pic.twitter.com/pvwnRToTrs — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) January 8, 2026

After Tapper described the press conference as a “remarkable address,” Collins replied, “That’s one word for it.”

She continued, “Part of that soundbite there from the vice president, he was attacking CNN. He read a headline aloud over our coverage that has happened in the last 24 hours. I went and looked up the headline. It was relatively straightforward. It was certainly accurate.”

“It was just that there was outrage in Minneapolis after the shooting, which is a fact. A fact,” Tapper weighed in.

“Right. It wasn’t inflammatory,” said Collins.

The conversation continued:

Tapper: And by the way, we reported on this show yesterday about the fact that that ICE officer had that prior incident in June of last year. Collins: That’s because you aired the comments from the Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem as well, when she was saying that in her press conference. Tapper: Yeah, but then I also looked it up on the Department of Justice website. Collins: Right, so the fact that that wasn’t part of the coverage, which is his main grievance there, is just not true.

Tapper declared, “‘Cause the vice president traffics in strawmen all the time, which is not necessarily the sign of somebody who’s confident in his arguments. He says that the media has called this guy a murderer. I don’t know who in the media has done that. We haven’t done that.”

“The mayor of Minneapolis, Jacob Frey, last time I checked has also not even gone that far, even though he has certainly said other statements, including telling ICE to ‘get the F out’ yesterday,” Collins responded. “But I think what stood out from that press conference today that was incredibly combative and blaming the media and the left for the coverage of this shooting and the aftermath of it was we certainly heard an echo, what we’ve heard from President Trump and from Secretary Kristi Noem.”

She concluded, “But also Jake, they have come out pretty quickly and called this domestic terrorism right away, and they had very strong statements right out of this, even though there is a lot of nuance when you watch this video and a lot of things we don’t know.”

