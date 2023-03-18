CNN Crew Robbed While Covering Street Crime in San Francisco

A CNN crew was robbed while trying to film a segment at City Hall in San Francisco, correspondent Kyung Lah revealed through Twitter on Friday, providing an image of the windshield to their rental car smashed in.

“Got robbed. Again. [CNN producer Jason Kravarik] & I were at city hall in San Francisco to do an interview for @CNN,” Kah tweeted. “We had security to watch our rental car + crew car. Thieves did this in under 4 seconds. Security stopped the jerks from stealing other bags. But seriously- this is ridiculous.”

Got robbed. Again. @jasonkCNN & I were at city hall in San Francisco to do an interview for @CNN. We had security to watch our rental car + crew car. Thieves did this in under 4 seconds. Security stopped the jerks from stealing other bags. But seriously- this is ridiculous pic.twitter.com/3zcCzckavW — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) March 17, 2023

Lah said security tried to “grab the crooks,” but just ended up with an image of the license plate to the vehicle they drove off in.

Our hired security guard tried to grab the crooks (I’m glad he didn’t get hurt!) but he got this picture of the getaway car.

To the jerks who stole our stuff— I hope someone on this site sees your plate and you get caught pic.twitter.com/k7VL0J9JHJ — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) March 17, 2023

Lah has her passport and ID stolen, she revealed in other tweets. The reporter said this didn’t end up being a problem when she had to fly with Southwest later as the airline runs into the issue so frequently in the city.

“San Francisco is a beautiful city. This is our 3rd day here and I’ve loved my time here. But if you do visit this city, know that even with hired security watching your car, it is not enough,” she wrote.

San Francisco is a beautiful city. This is our 3rd day here and I’ve loved my time here. But if you do visit this city, know that even with hired security watching your car, it is not enough. pic.twitter.com/Hi7UPSG5g5 — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) March 17, 2023

Ironically, the reporter was also covering street crime in San Francisco when she and her colleagues became victims themselves.

BTW; @jasonkCNN and I are in San Francisco doing a story about voter discontent bc of rampant street crime #irony — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) March 17, 2023

“[By the way, Jason Kravarik] and I are in San Francisco doing a story about voter discontent bc of rampant street crime #irony,” she wrote.

