Trump Spox Claims There’s ‘No Notification’ Former President Will Be Indicted Despite Him Mobilizing Supporters for Tuesday Arrest

A spokesperson for Donald Trump claimed there is “no notification” the former president will be indicted and arrested after the Republican himself took to Truth Social to predict he’d be in cuffs by Tuesday.

The statement from Trump’s campaign read:

There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice [Department] and the DA’s office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch Hunt to the next level. President Trump is rightfully highlighting his innocence and the weaponization of our injustice system. He will be in Texas next weekend for a giant rally. Make America Great Again!

Trump took to Truth Social early on Saturday morning to post an all-caps message to his followers, predicting a Tuesday arrest and encouraging people to “protest” to “take our nation back.”

Trump’s rant was in response to reports this week that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg is planning on indicting the former president over alleged hush money payments to Stormy Daniels to cover an alleged affair.

