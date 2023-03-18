WATCH: Ex-Trump Attorney Calls BS On Campaign — Claims Trump Must Have Been Contacted About Tuesday Arrest

Ex-Trump attorney Michael Cohen expressed skepticism of ex-President Donald Trump’s campaign statement claiming Trump has not been notified of an impending arrest, and also accused Trump of trying to incite a “second violent insurrection.”

Trump touched off a firestorm Saturday morning with a social media post in which he urged supporters to ‘TAKE OUR NATION BACK!’ in an early-morning all-caps rant over reports he claims say he ” WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK.”

Trump appeared to be reacting to reports that various law enforcement agencies are meeting next week with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office to prepare for a possible indictment and arrest of Trump in Bragg’s case against Trump over hush money payments to Stormy Daniels.

In a statement, Trump’s campaign seemed to back up this view, saying “There has been no notification, other than illegal leaks from the Justice [Department] and the DA’s office, to NBC and other fake news carriers, that the George Soros-funded Radical Left Democrat prosecutor in Manhattan has decided to take his Witch Hunt to the next level.”

But in an appearance on Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s Velshi, Cohen told anchor Katie Phang that he thinks Trump definitely was contacted, and went on to accuse Trump and his team of desiring another violent insurrection to help Trump’s political prospects:

Knowing Donald the way that I do, I don’t see a reason that Donald would have put out the statement unless he has, or his team, has been contacted by the district attorney’s office and advised accordingly. It’s not Donald to turn around and come up with something for, just because he’s bored at Mar a Lardo sitting there on a Saturday morning. Hey, let’s stir this all up. This is probably him… This is exactly him reacting to information that he has, and not leaks, as he would like to say, by the district attorney’s office. There is no leaks coming out of the DA’s office, that I can tell you for sure. This is all coming out of Trump camp. And I’ll tell you something else about when I read that post. It’s eerily similar to the battle cry that he put out just prior to the January 6th insurrection. You know, especially including the call, you know, for protest. And I agree with Andrew Weissman when he said it would have been smart for Donald to write “peaceful protest,” but he doesn’t want a peaceful protest. He wants he wants another violent clash on his behalf for two reasons. One, because this fools that are representing him, this clown show of lawyers, what they believe is that this will propel him into the White House by having another violent insurrection. This time it would be in New York. But more importantly for Donald, it’s all about the great grift. He will look to profit from this action by soliciting contributions in order to protect your favorite president from the racist Alvin Bragg and all of the, you know, left wingers.

Watch above via MSNBC’s Velshi.

