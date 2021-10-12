CNN head of strategic communications Matt Dornic dodged gunfire in Washington, D.C., on Monday night, according to a video he posted on Twitter on Tuesday.

Dornic told Mediaite on Tuesday that the incident happened on his block in the Bloomingdale-Ledroit Park neighborhood. The video shows him walking on a sidewalk as a car passes by and gunshots ring. The video does not show the source of the gunshots. But it shows Dornic running further away from the street and into, as Dornic told Mediaite, an alley.

Dornic tweeted, “Here’s a video of me dodging random gunfire in NW DC last night at 842 pm. This is unacceptable.”

Dornic told Mediaite that police closed his block for two hours and that there’s been a recent increase in gunfire in his neighborhood. In posting the video, he said, he wanted to draw attention to crime in the city and make people aware from his firsthand account. Dornic revealed that he was only a few blocks away from gunfire near LeDiplomate on 14th St., a few months ago which he understandably found jarring to be in those situations twice in a few months.

The nation’s capital has experienced a spike in gun violence over the past year.

