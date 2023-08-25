CNN’s Brianna Keilar Asks Trump White House Lawyer If Lying About Weight Could Have ‘Material Value’ In Case Against Him

CNN’s Brianna Keilar asked a lawyer who served in Donald Trump’s White House if the former president gave prosecutors something of “material value” when he seemingly fudged his measurements while being booked.

Trump surrendered at the Fulton County Jail on Thursday, where he was fingerprinted and had his mugshot taken. He self-reported a height of 6’3″ and a weight of 215 pounds, a number almost no one seems to be taking at face value.

Guest-hosting Friday’s OutFront, Keilar asked Ty Cobb a range of questions about the indictments of Trump and his 18-co-defendants in Georgia, where they face charges relating to their efforts to overturn the election in the state. At one point she asked the former Trump administration lawyer for his reaction to Trump’s stated height and weight.

“So, Trump is now the first former president with a mugshot,” Keilar said. “Our sources say that he wanted to appear defiant in his photo, that he put a lot of thought into this. He chose not to smile. And that was obviously very purposeful here. Jail records listed him as 6’3″ and 215 pounds. Those are numbers that were self-reported. What is your reaction?”

“Well, I noticed he didn’t include his 40-yard dash time and make it in the 4.3 range,” Cobb joked. “So, I’m glad he could hold on that, but 215? No way.”

“What do you think about, though?” Keilar persisted. “Does that have any material value if you believe that he is not telling the truth?”

“No, no, not really,” he answered. “It’s just another insight into Trump’s psyche and how driven he is by whatever facts that he can get out that he thinks will make him more appealable to others.”

