Last Trump Co-Defendant Booked While Rocking Clerical Collar

Stephen Cliffgard Lee, a Lutheran pastor in Illinois, was the last co-defendant of former President Donald Trump to be booked and photographed at Georgia’s Fulton County Jail on Friday.

Lee could be seen wearing his clergy shirt and clerical collar in the mugshot and was the last of the co-defendants to turn himself in ahead of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis‘ deadline on Friday at noon.

The pastor was then released on a $75,000 bond, which his attorney had protested was “excessive.”

Lee was indicted on five criminal counts this month related to Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election: violation of the Georgia RICO Act, conspiracy to commit solicitation of false statements and writings, influencing witnesses, and two counts of criminal attempt to commit influencing witnesses.

The eighteen other defendants — including Trump, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, and former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark — all surrendered to Fulton County over the past few days.

Trump’s own mugshot was released on Thursday and went viral, with the former president’s 2024 campaign even capitalizing off of the image through merchandise such as t-shirts, mugs, and beer koozies.

Following his release, Trump told reporters, “What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong, I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it.”

