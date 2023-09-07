‘CNN’s Finally Starting To Cover This’: Fox News Hosts Agree Mainstream Media No Longer ‘Censoring’ Hunter Biden News

Fox News co-hosts gave a shoutout to CNN and “mainstream media” for starting to cover the Hunter Biden saga the way their network has all along.

“As an average voting American watching this play out right now, what I find the most interesting is, CNN’s starting to cover this,” said Fox News contributor Nicole Saphier on Thursday’s Outnumbered. “We went from censoring the entire Hunter Biden laptop and everything to do with Hunter and the Biden family, to now we have all of these outlets who are beginning to talk about it.”

Harris Faulkner asked, “What about the part of the indictment that’s potentially coming from David Weiss to Hunter Biden? Will we see the coverage and all of the fascination on the left and its coverage like they have of former President Trump? I’m always curious, how are they going to cover, you know, hanging out with Hunter Biden after he’s indicted?”

“I will play contrarian on this,” interjected Fox News contributor Todd Piro. “I think the mainstream media is going to look at this and say, ‘This is our opportunity to shut up the Fox News’s of the world.’ Because if there’s a charge brought against Hunter Biden, we can cover it and pat ourselves on the back that we’re providing equal coverage when, in reality, and I think Emily [Compagno] would agree with me on this, there’s a limited chance he will see jail time on this charge.”

Faulkner asked why, despite announcing Wednesday that a pending indictment on gun and tax charges was expected by the end of the month, has it taken the DOJ so long to bring charges against Hunter Biden.

“The gap is, our tax dollars are being wasted while a machine is put in place that’s protecting the president’s family, bottom line,” answered Emily Compagno.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

