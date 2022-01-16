FBI Identifies Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British Citizen, as Man Who Held Texas Synagogue Members Hostage

The FBI has identified the man who held four people hostage at a synagogue in Colleyville, Texas as Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, according to a report by CNN.

Armed with a gun, Akram had taken four people hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel, including the congregation’s rabbi, Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker. His initial interactions with the hostages were transmitted online during the synagogue’s Facebook Live broadcast of their Saturday morning services.

Over the course of the day, Akram demanded the release of convicted terrorist and attempted murderer Aafia Siddiqui. He released one male hostage and continued to demand Siddiqui’s release from prison.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that “a loud bang followed by what sounded like gunfire was heard about 9:12 p.m.” outside the synagogue. Shortly thereafter, authorities confirmed the hostage rescue team had breached the synagogue, rescued the remaining hostages unharmed, and killed Akram during the standoff.

President Joe Biden praised the cooperation between the FBI and local law enforcement. “They did one hell of a job,” said Biden. “This was an act of terror.”

CNN senior national correspondent Ed Lavandera reported the latest updates from Colleyville, including the FBI’s confirmation of Akram’s identity.

Authorities have released video of the livestream from the synagogue’s services and Akram’s voice can be heard.

‘This was an incredibly harrowing moment,” said Lavandera about the video, “especially for the hundreds of people who belong to this synagogue who were watching on a livestream, and we can play a little bit of that for you now so you can get a sense of what the members of this synagogue were trying to process here just a little over 24 hours ago when this ordeal first started.”

In the video, Akram cannot be seen but his voice is heard saying that he “has these four guys here with me” and “I don’t want to hurt them, yeah?”

“I’m going to die at the end of this, alright?” Akram said. “Are you listening? I am going to die!”

