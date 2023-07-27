‘I Wouldn’t Rule It Out’: Fox’s John Roberts Doubts Definitive White House Answer on Hunter Biden Pardon

Fox News anchor John Roberts made it clear that he had serious doubts about Karine Jeanne-Pierre‘s answer when asked whether the president might pardon his son on tax and gun charges.

The White House press secretary answered an emphatic ‘no’ at Thursday’s briefing.

“Can we go back to the first question of the briefing? I know you said not a lot has changed since yesterday, that it’s a personal matter. But from a presidential perspective, is there any possibility that the president would end up pardoning his son?” asked a Fox News reporter.

Jeanne-Pierre did not miss a beat when answering a definitive “No,” adding, “I just said no! I just answered!” as the reporter pressed her for more details.

“All right, so write that one down because we may need to revisit it at some point,” Roberts said.

Anchor Sandra Smith exclaimed, “A firm ‘no’! That was news, and we have a lot of it.”

“There’s a lot of, sort of, you know, eleventh-hour pardons as you’re on your way out the door at the end of either your first or second term. And you know, if, if we got to that point, ah, I wouldn’t rule it out. We’ll see,” Roberts said.

Under the terms of the original deal, Hunter agreed to plead guilty to two misdemeanor counts of tax evasion and agreed to a diversion program on a felony gun charge. That deal fell through Wednesday when the judge in the case denied the terms and attorneys started hashing out a more “limited deal.”

CNN reported that the new plea deal would cover “any charges that were tax charges from 2014-2019, any drug use charges because Biden has admitted that he used illegal drugs, and the specific firearm possession charge that is in this deal.”

In the meantime, Hunter entered a not guilty plea to the charges in order to satisfy the court’s requirements.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com