WATCH: Beto O’Rourke Rails to Media About Gov. Abbott’s ‘Insane’ Support for NRA Minutes After Crashing His Press Conference

Former Texas Congressman and current Democratic candidate for governor Beto O’Rourke held court with reporters minutes after crashing Gov. Greg Abbott‘s press conference and being thrown out.

On Wednesday afternoon, Abbott and a gaggle of Texas elected officials held a press conference to update reporters on developments in the horrific massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

O’Rourke crashed the press conference, approaching the stage and accusing Abbott and the others of “doing nothing” to prevent this kind of violence. He was shouted down fairly quickly and escorted out by law enforcement within minutes.

But once outside, O’Rourke took questions from reporters and railed against the continued inaction on preventing gun violence.

“We’ll do everything we can to raise the resources to make sure that we pay for funerals, for any needs that they may have,” O’Rourke said, then added “we owe those parents action.”

“I’ve talked to the parents in El Paso. I’ve talked to the parents in Santa Fe High School. I’ve talked to the parents in Midland, Odessa. They want us to do something right now. I want us to do something right now. We can do something right now,” O’Rourke said. “But if we continue to accept this, then it is on us. It’s not just the governor’s fault, it is on us.”

He explained he showed up at the presser to call attention to the problem, and then slammed Abbott.

O’Rourke said gun violence prevention could be accomplished “if we had a governor who cared more about the people of Texas than he does his own political career, or his fealty to the NRA.”

O’Rourke continued:

And if you need any proof of that, check the schedule for the NRA’s convention this Friday right here in the state of Texas. Five of the worst mass shootings in US history right in this state on his watch. What does he do about it? He goes to the NRA convention to brag about how easy he has made it to purchase guns in this state and to carry them publicly without a background check whatsoever. It is absolutely wrong. In fact, it is insane.

Watch above via MSNBC.

