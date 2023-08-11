James Comer Swears He Was About To Implicate Joe Biden In ‘Criminal Activity’ Before Merrick Garland Appointed a Special Counsel

Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said he was so close to finally proving President Joe Biden engaged in criminal activity before the attorney general appointed a special counsel on Friday.

Comer has alleged for weeks (if not longer) that he is on the verge of showing that Biden was nefariously involved in his son Hunter Biden’s foreign business dealings when he was vice president. Appearing on Friday’s edition of The Balance on Newsmax, the congressman claimed he has been foiled by Attorney General Merrick Garland – at least temporarily – after he named U.S. Attorney David Weiss a special counsel in a probe into the younger Biden’s activities.

Weiss, a Republican and Trump appointee, has been investigating Hunter Biden and had agreed on a plea deal with the latter’s attorneys last month in which Biden would plead guilty to two tax violations and avoid jail time. However, it was scuttled by a judge when it seemed the sides were not in agreement on the exact details of the plea deal.

Comer, who before taking his position as Oversight chair said his number one priority would be to investigate the president’s son, expressed frustration at the move.

“What a joke,” he told Eric Bolling. “This is an attorney general who has lost the confidence of the American people. He has done more to damage our justice system than any human being in recent memory. And here we are on the Oversight Committee – for all practical purposes have been the special counsel – for the past six months. We’ve produced more evidence than anyone that’s supposedly investigating this criminal activity by the Biden family.”

Comer then lamented that he was about to blow the lid off the whole case until Friday.

“And right as we get to the point to where we’ve traced it to Joe Biden and we’re at a position where we can win in court to fight their attorneys and get their actual personal bank records, he comes out with this,” he continued. “This is another attempt to try to obstruct. They’re going to try to use this in court when they say, ‘No, we can’t give the Oversight Committee our bank records because there’s an ongoing investigation by David Weiss.”

“How obvious!” Bolling exclaimed. “They don’t care! ”

The host said Garland was essentially giving the American people the middle finger.

