Ghislaine Maxwell, the former confidante to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has reportedly been arrested by the FBI.

According to NBC New York, which cited “two senior law enforcement sources,” Maxwell “was arrested on the East Coast on Epstein-related charges and is expected to appear in a federal court later today.”

It was reported in January that Maxwell had been allegedly hiding out in Israel, among other countries, “where her powerful contacts have provided her with safe houses and protection.”

Maxwell was under FBI investigation for her relationship with Epstein after being accused of helping the sex offender recruit young girls.

As reported by Law & Crime in September, Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre said “she was only a 16-year-old girl” when “Maxwell approached her about a ‘traveling masseuse’ job for a ‘super rich’ guy and asked her if she was interested in interviewing for the position.”

“The first time she met Epstein, Giuffre said, Maxwell led her into a room where the billionaire was laying on a massage table completely nude. In that moment, Epstein and Maxwell exchanged a ‘Cheshire grin’ followed by an approving head nod signaling his approval of the underage girl before Maxwell ordered her to perform sexual acts on Epstein,” Law & Crime reported.

This story is breaking…

