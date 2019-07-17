New details have emerged on billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s all-time sweetheart deal from former top Miami prosecutor Alex Acosta, as Epstein was reportedly allowed to spend hours a day in his West Palm Beach “office” as young girls were brought into the private room.

The allegation, parts of which have been reported in the past, was leveled by a lawyer representing a number of Epstein’s accusers. The billionaire’s special treatment came after he took a plea in state court that sent him to Palm Beach County jail for 13 months in what was meant to be an 18-month sentence.

“It was, if you were in jail, improper sexual contact,’’ said attorney Brad Edwards, who represents multiple Epstein accusers, during a press conference in New York on Tuesday.

“He was not just sitting there conducting some scientific research for the betterment of the community,’’ he continued, adding that Epstein was actually “having office visitors” who were “female” and were even “flown to him from New York” on some occasions “to engage in” sexual conduct

The incidents occurred “literally while he was in ‘jail,'” concluded Edwards, and were allowed to happen due to Epstein hiring a private security team who claimed to be watching over him while he was away from jail.

Miami Herald reporter Julie K. Brown, who broke the Epstein story open long after it had disappeared from the public eye, noted on Twitter Wednesday that “a Palm Beach Sheriff’s deputy told me for my series that their work release detail involved standing outside his ‘office’ and signing visitors — including women — in and out.”

“They never checked what he was doing in that office and the logs mysteriously disappeared,” she added.

“He paid these deputies a lot of money, and they would not talk to me,” Brown wrote in another post. “It’s time they come clean for the good of other hardworking people in law enforcement who don’t look the other way when convicted sex offenders commit crimes.”

The award-winning Herald reporter also noted that the Palm Beach Sheriff department claims that Epstein’s office logs are “no longer available.”

He paid these deputies a lot of money, and they would not talk to me. It’s time they come clean for the good of other hardworking people in law enforcement who don’t look the other way when convicted sex offenders commit crimes. 2/ — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) July 17, 2019

While Palm Beach kept his jail logs well past records law limitations, this log book (containing the names of women who was visiting him in his office) is “no longer available” the Palm Beach Sheriff’s office told me. 3/ — julie k. brown (@jkbjournalist) July 17, 2019

Acosta’s cushy plea deal let Epstein off with just sex solicitation counts, one of which involved a minor, despite the mountain of evidence found at his home and from witnesses that suggested the billionaire had committed much more heinous offenses.

[featured image via New York Sex Offender Registry]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com