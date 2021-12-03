‘LOL…Learn Not To Get Caught’: Jennifer Crumbley Joked with Son Day Before Shooting, Prosecutor Says

The mother of Ethan Crumbley, the Oxford High School student who allegedly fatally shot four classmates and injured seven others, texted her son the day before the shooting, “LOL, I’m not mad at you. You have to learn not to get caught.”

School officials had informed Jennifer Crumbley and her husband James Crumbley that their son had been seen by a teacher searching for ammunition online. The ammo was intended for a gun the Crumbleys purchased their son, 15, as a Christmas present. The teenager apparently found the gift in an unlocked bedroom drawer and took it.

After being told of the incident, Jennifer Crumbley texted her son “LOL” and told him not to get caught, according to prosecutors in Oakland County, Michigan.

The next day, the Crumbley parents were summoned to the school after their son’s teacher found a disturbing note he had scribbled. On that note were the words “Blood everywhere,” and “The thoughts won’t stop. Help me.” The note featured a drawing of a gun and a person who’d been shot, as well as a laughing emoji.

Shortly thereafter, the shooting began. Crumbley texted her son, “Ethan, don’t do it.”

Her son was taken into custody by police. The parents have been charged with four counts of involuntary manslaughter. On Friday, they appeared to be on the run from authorities, but their lawyer said they “relocated for safety” and will turn themselves in.

MSNBC legal analyst Cynthia Alksne expressed astonishment at the Crumbleys’ actions,

“That was his Christmas present for god’s sake!,” she exclaimed. “And then they put it in some room and they didn’t even bother to secure it, and they find out he’s in school searching for ammunition, and writing notes about killing people, and they laugh it off! It’s grossly negligent. No wonder she’s furious. I’m furious. Everybody should be furious that there was such a lack of responsibility and that these four children are dead for nothing.”

Ethan Crumbley has been charged as an adult and faces counts of terrorism and first degree murder.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com