The mother of the suspect in the Tuesday shooting at Oxford High School in Oxford, MI, texted her son as the tragedy was underway, according to a prosecutor on Friday.

Jennifer Crumbley – along with her husband, James Crumbley – was charged on Friday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the shooting, which was allegedly carried out by their 15-year-old son, Ethan Crumbley. Ethan Crumbley has already been charged as an adult with one count of terrorism, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder and 12 counts of possession of a firearm.

“When the news of the active shooter at oxford high school had been made public, Jennifer Crumbley texted to her son at … 1:22 p.m., ‘Ethan, don’t do it,’” said Oakland County Prosecuting Attorney Karen McDonald at a news conference announcing the charges against the suspect’s parents.

Additionally, McDonald revealed that on Nov. 29, a teacher caught “Ethan Crumbley searching ammunition during class and reported the same to school officials.

“Jennifer Crumbley was contacted via voicemail by school personnel regarding the son’s inappropriate Internet search. School personnel indicate they followed that voicemail up with an e-mail but received no response from either parent,” she continued. “Thereafter, Jennifer Crumbley exchanged text messages about the incident with her son on that day, stating, ‘Lol, I’m not mad at you, you have to learn not to get caught.’”

McDonald went on to quote an incident, this one on the morning of the shooting:

Ethan Crumbley’s teacher came upon a note on Ethan’s desk which alarmed her to the point she took a picture of it on her cell phone. The note contained the following: a drawing of a semiautomatic handgun pointing at the words, “the thoughts won’t stop help me.” Another section was a drawing of a bullet with the following words above that bullet, “blood everywhere.” Between the drawing of the gun and the bullet is a drawing of a person who appears to have been shot twice and bleeding. Below that figure is a drawing of a laughing emoji. Further down the drawing are the words “my life is useless,” and to the night right of that are the words “the world is dead.” As a result, James and Jennifer Crumbley were immediately summoned to the school. The school counselor came to the classroom and removed the shooter and brought him to the office with his backpack. Counselor obtained the drawing but the shooter had already altered it. The drawings of the gun and the bloody figure were scratched out along with the words “help me” and “my life is useless,” “the world is dead” and “blood everywhere.” Those were all altered by him. At the meeting James and Jennifer Crumbley were shown the drawing and were advised that they were required to get their son into counseling within 48 hours. Both James and Jennifer Crumbley failed to ask their son if he had his gun with him or where his gun was located and failed to inspect his backpack for the presence of the gun which he had with him. James and Jennifer Crumbley resisted the idea of their son leaving the school at that time, of their son leaving at that time. Instead, James and Jennifer Crumbley left the high school without their son. He was returned to the classroom.

During questions from reporters, one asked McDonald, “We’ve been here for now a few days and talked to some law enforcement and sheriff’s people and others. People are really angry at the school. Obviously, there’s issues with the parents, but there is a lot of anger with the school. I know it may not be your responsibility to address it, but since you’re the first person in all these days to talk about this, what is your response to that?”

“I’d be angry too. And I am. But that doesn’t mean that there’s a criminal culpability, but yes, I’d be angry. I would be angry. I am angry. I’m angry as a mother, I’m angry as the prosecutor, I’m angry as a person that lives in this county, I’m angry,” replied McDonald. “There were a lot of things that could have been so simple to prevent and, yes, there was a perfectly executed response, and he was apprehended immediately and we have great law enforcement and good training, but I said before, four kids were murdered. And seven more injured.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com