JUST IN: Officer Who Shot Teen Eating Burger in San Antonio McDonald’s Parking Lot Has Been Fired

The San Antonio Police Department officer whose body camera showed him shooting a 17-year-old who was eating in his car in a McDonald’s parking lot has been fired.

Erik Cantu was sitting in his vehicle in the fast food chain’s parking lot when SAPD Officer James Brennand walked up, claiming that he thought the car had evaded police a day earlier, pulling open the driver’s side door and demanding that Cantu get out of the car. Cantu was visibly startled in the video, and put the car in reverse and then attempted to drive away as Brennand opened fire, shooting five times initially and then five more times as the car drove away.

According to CNN, Cantu was found a block away suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, and remains in a local hospital in critical condition. A passenger in Cantu’s car was physically unharmed during the incident, said police.

CNN’s national security and law enforcement correspondent Josh Campbell covered the latest developments in the story on Monday, reporting that Brennand had been fired.

“If you ask any respective law enforcement leader across the country, what’s the key attribute they look for in recruits, they’ll tell you that is judgment,” said Campbell. Brennand had only been with the San Antonio Police Department for seven months, and his judgment was “now coming under heavy scrutiny.”

Cantu had originally been charged with evading detention in a vehicle and assault on a police officer, but Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales announced on Friday that his office was dismissing those charges, according to San Antonio’s local CBS affiliate KENS5.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus had refused to defend Brennand, telling KENS5 that there was “nothing” he could say to justify the officer’s actions that night.

“Officers are prohibited from shooting at moving vehicles unless it’s in defense of life, and that particular case that evening was not in defense of life,” said McManus, adding that there were no guns found on Cantu or in his car, and neither Cantu nor his car had any connection to the disturbance call that night to which Brennand claimed he was responding.

The charges were dropped against Cantu, but Brennand may still face charges, Campbell reported, with the district attorney’s office saying they were investigating the incident and would hand this over to a grand jury to determine if Brennand will be criminally charged.

Brennand won’t have the benefit of assistance from the San Antonio police union, Campbell added, because he was only seven months into a year-long probationary period. The union issued a statement to CNN saying that all new police recruits must complete that probation year before being represented by the union so they would not be representing this officer.

