Dr. Oz Spokesperson Lashes Out at New York Magazine Writer: ‘Dumbest Person in the World’

A spokesperson for Dr. Mehmet Oz openly insulted a reporter when responding to a story highlighting the Republican’s Pennsylvania Senate race against Democrat John Fetterman.

New York Magazine’s Rebecca Traister authored the report, which includes a number of controversial statements from Oz’s campaign about opponent Fetterman, especially in the wake of his stroke.

From Traister:

Oz, who built a daytime-television empire thanks to Oprah Winfrey and by telling women it’s bad to be fat, is feminizing Fetterman and shaming him for being lazy and overweight. Oz, whose medical research led to Columbia University being fined for cruel experimentation on and the deaths of more than 300 dogs, is running a billboard using the image of a little girl and a puppy to cast Fetterman as some sort of deranged pansy, while repeatedly calling him ‘pro-murderer.’

A spokesperson for Oz actually responded to an inquiry about the reports on past research experiments involving Oz leading to the death of hundreds of dogs.

“Suppose you were the dumbest person in the world,” the spokesperson told the reporter. “Now suppose you were a reporter for New York Magazine. But I repeat myself.”

Traister noted that the spokesperson did not end up denying the report about the dogs.

Among controversial statements from Oz’s campaign noted in the report on the Senate race was a spokesperson suggesting Fetterman should eat more vegetables.

“If John Fetterman had ever eaten a vegetable in his life, then maybe he wouldn’t have had a major stroke and wouldn’t be in the position of having to lie about it constantly,” Oz senior communications advisor Rachel Tripp said.

A USA Today/Suffolk University poll released last week showed Fetterman with a six point lead over the Donald Trump-endorsed Oz, though the Republican fared better than he had in a similar USA Today June poll.

