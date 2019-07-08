Trump campaign spokesperson Katrina Pierson strongly suggested that Labor Secretary Alex Acosta‘s time in the White House could soon be coming to an end, based on the new sex trafficking charges filed against convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein by the U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York.

In a somewhat rambling and cryptic reply to Fox News’ Steve Hilton, Pierson hinted that publicity around the new allegations against Epstein might make Acosta’s continued role in President Donald Trump’s cabinet politically untenable.

“You literally have to go back to 2002 to really grasp the bizarre circumstances that have surrounded this case and the people around it, and it is quite disturbing when you look at all of the allegations, dozens of women, young girls, which I have a zero tolerance policy for,” Pierson said of Epstein’s history, before turning to address Acosta’s role in it. “I think at this point, if you are the story, that’s a problem. I think that’s where we are today and will know tomorrow when we see what the actual charges are. If these are indeed new charges, new allegations from recent people, and if that turns out to be true, then we probably should look at making some significant changes if this turns out to be what it said to be.”

In February, Trump’s Labor Secretary became the target of widespread outrage after a Miami Herald exposé uncovered Acosta’s role – back when he was a U.S. Attorney in Florida — in signing off on an incredibly light sentence for the convicted serial sex abuser Epstein in 2007. Just days later, Trump publicly defended Acosta as doing a “great job as Labor Secretary” and pleaded ignorance about the latter’s role in Epstein’s sweetheart deal: “I don’t know much about it.”

Former Republican Congressman Jason Chaffetz also weighed in, offering a similarly concerned take on the prospect of Acosta remaining in the face of Epstein’s alleged ongoing sexual misconduct.

“I think the [White House] Chief of Staff, the acting Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney has probably had some serious conversations — serving the president’s cabinet is a privilege, not a right,” Chaffetz said to Hilton, who called for the Labor Secretary’s ouster late last year. “I would be surprised if the president allows it to continue and fester. He’s taking some op-eds and some serious concern from people who are big fans of the president. I don’t see why or how this person can continue on and I think you’re ahead of your time by calling it out in December.”

Watch the video above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com