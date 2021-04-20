Minneapolis Mayor Draws Heat for Saying George Floyd’s Life ‘Will Have Bettered Our City’

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is drawing heat for his comments on George Floyd following the Derek Chauvin trial verdict.

Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges for the murder of George Floyd.

Frey praised the verdict and implied that George Floyd’s life “bettered” Minneapolis as a result of his death.

George Floyd came to Minneapolis to better his life. But ultimately his life will have bettered our city. The jury joined in a shared conviction that has animated Minneapolis for the last 11 months. They refused to look away and affirmed he should still be here today. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) April 20, 2021

People were not happy with these remarks — which seemingly viewed Floyd’s death as a sacrifice. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was similarly criticized for comments thanking Floyd for “sacrificing your life for justice.”

What the hell is wrong with you people https://t.co/y0cFXxt4GA — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) April 20, 2021

Can people stop saying stuff like this. It’s painful to people grieving. https://t.co/F3BCGWhyxY — andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) April 20, 2021

how can you be there mayor of a city the size of minneapolis and your comms people are still this bad https://t.co/M1cdbPOj2p — Molly Priddy (@mollypriddy) April 20, 2021

i guess the liberal line really is going to be “sad he’s dead, but it turned out good in the end” astonishing https://t.co/5gfvVYyHki — Jack Mirkinson (@jackmirkinson) April 20, 2021

today is a great day to say nothing if you have nothing to say https://t.co/SMbVnleTkU — Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) April 20, 2021

hundreds of Black and brown people have been murdered by cops across this country in the last year. daunte wright was murdered what, a week ago? exactly what has changed https://t.co/Ub9ogJVCZT — jes skolnik (@modernistwitch) April 20, 2021

Delete your account https://t.co/VJviApwZ5F — Harmeet K. Dhillon (@pnjaban) April 20, 2021

Politicians should multiply themselves by 0 right now. https://t.co/vYieOuIjRC — Giancarlo Sopo (@GiancarloSopo) April 20, 2021

maybe the most pathetic man in America https://t.co/adrVnbh08Y — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) April 20, 2021

Complete and total madness. Folks, log off Twitter https://t.co/C3lX1TiVXT — KFC (@KFCBarstool) April 20, 2021

Ugh no this is only a tragedy. Justice for a man murdered, not your city. https://t.co/Gzeg000BSU — Emily Deans MD 💉 (@evolutionarypsy) April 20, 2021

✨not tweeting is always an option✨ https://t.co/u3JZDO4Wq0 — alex (@alex_abads) April 20, 2021

