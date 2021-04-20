comScore Mayor Slammed: Floyd's Life 'Will Have Bettered Our City'

Minneapolis Mayor Draws Heat for Saying George Floyd’s Life ‘Will Have Bettered Our City’

By Gideon TaaffeApr 20th, 2021, 7:00 pm

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is drawing heat  for his comments on George Floyd following the Derek Chauvin trial verdict.

Chauvin was found guilty on all three charges for the murder of George Floyd.

Frey praised the verdict and implied that George Floyd’s life “bettered” Minneapolis as a result of his death.

People were not happy with these remarks — which seemingly viewed Floyd’s death as a sacrifice. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was similarly criticized for comments thanking Floyd for “sacrificing your life for justice.”

