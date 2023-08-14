BREAKING: Georgia Grand Jury Returns 10 Indictments In 2020 Election Case

A Georgia jury on Monday returned 10 indictments related to former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

According to NBC News, the grand jury returned 10 indictments, though it is currently unclear as to who was indicted.

Trump has been indicted repeatedly in recent months over his attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and his retention of government documents.

Prior to the Georgia jury’s decision on Monday, Trump had repeatedly attacked prosecutor Fani Willis and even suggested that she had been engaged in an illicit relationship with a gang member she was prosecuting — an allegation which was debunked on Fox News.

In a series of Truth Social posts on Monday morning, Trump protested:

I UNDERSTAND THROUGH ILLEGAL LEAKS TO THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA THAT PHONEY FANI WILLIS, THE D.A. OF FULTON COUNTY, GEORGIA, WANTS DESPERATELY TO INDICT ME ON THE RIDICULOUS GROUNDS OF TAMPERING WITH THE 2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION. NO, I DIDN’T TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION! THOSE WHO RIGGED & STOLE THE ELECTION WERE THE ONES DOING THE TAMPERING, & THEY ARE THE SLIME THAT SHOULD BE PROSECUTED. I MADE A PERFECT PHONE CALL OF PROTEST. WHY WASN’T THIS FAKE CASE BROUGHT 2.5 YEARS AGO? ELECTION INTERFERENCE!

WOULD SOMEONE PLEASE TELL THE FULTON COUNTY GRAND JURY THAT I DID NOT TAMPER WITH THE ELECTION. THE PEOPLE THAT TAMPERED WITH IT WERE THE ONES THAT RIGGED IT, AND SADLY, PHONEY FANI WILLIS, WHO HAS SHOCKINGLY ALLOWED ATLANTA TO BECOME ONE OF THE MOST DANGEROUS CITIES ANYWHERE IN THE WORLD, HAS NO INTEREST IN SEEING THE MASSIVE AMOUNT OF EVIDENCE AVAILABLE, OR FINDING OUT WHO THESE PEOPLE THAT COMMITTED THIS CRIME ARE. SHE ONLY WANTS TO “GET TRUMP.” I WOULD BE HAPPY TO SHOW THIS INFO TO THE G.J.

