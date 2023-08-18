Newsmax’s Van Susteren Blasts Threats Against Grand Jury That Voted To Indict Trump: ‘Did Its Job’

Greta Van Susteren broke down Georgia’s grand jury procedures and castigated those who are angry at grand jurors in the state who voted to indict Donald Trump this week.

On Monday, grand jurors in Fulton County voted to indict the former president and 18 others in connection with their efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state. Trump also faces federal charges stemming from his efforts to subvert the election in Georgia and elsewhere.

In response, some supporters of the former president doxxed the grand jurors, whose identities are public information under Georgia law.

During Friday’s edition of The Record on Newsmax, Van Susteren explained how Georgia’s grand jury system works.

“Grand jury proceedings are 100% controlled by prosecutors, are 100% one-sided,” she told viewers. “Trials are different, very different. They are the first time the defendant’s defense counsel is present and can defend themselves. Grand jurors aren’t even asked if a defendant is guilty, just if it’s likely a crime was committed by the person the D.A. says committed a crime.”

Van Susteren stated that only 12 out of 23 grand jurors are needed to vote to indict. She noted that the standard for convicting a defendant is much higher.

“The Fulton County grand jury did its job,” she said. “It voted – after hearing only part of the story – what the D.A. chose to present to them. That is how it is done everywhere. What did this Fulton County grand jury get for doing its job? Threats and insults. Now, you may hate this indictment. You may think it’s unfair. But intimidating citizens with threats and insults from ever serving on grand juries is not only a serious crime, but it’s so destructive to our already flawed system of justice.”

She added, “It is far from perfect, but do you have a better idea? And if it turns out that D.A., Fani Willis is unfair, making judgments based on bias or currying favor, just vote her out of office. But don’t blame the grand jury. Don’t threaten them.”

Watch above via Newsmax.

