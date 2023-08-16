Trump Supporters Are Doxxing Georgia Grand Jurors Online – MSNBC

MSNBC reported Wednesday that supporters of Donald Trump are doxxing the grand jurors who indicted him and 18 co-conspirators on charges they tried to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

“Let’s talk about what’s happening in Fulton county. We just got word that there are Trump supporters posting the grand jurors’ addresses online. Security has already been ramped up down there. It’s been ramped up from the D.A., how is this likely going to affect things?” asked anchor Katy Tur.

“Certainly it’s something that Fani Willis has been concerned about — she has put everybody on notice in sort of in an unusual way, sort of telegraphing when this indictment, if any, was going to come down because she was so worried about security,” said senior legal correspondent Laura Jarrett.

“You know, a lot of times we never know grand jurors’ names. But Georgia law is different — it was trying to be more transparent, perhaps not appreciating that in a case like this, this is what happens. And so now that their names are out there and people are calling on doxxing their houses and harassing them, it’s certainly an unfortunate occurrence. But the court can do anything about that. And anyone who makes threats or does something criminal can be prosecuted for that.”

NBC News reported that the names and addresses were posted on a “fringe website that often features violent rhetoric,” adding, “NBC News is choosing not to name the website…to avoid further spreading the information.” The information was first spotted by non-partisan research group, Advance Democracy, Inc., NBC News reported.

On Monday, Willis began presenting her case to the grand jury, which only meets on Mondays and Tuesdays. Later that night, they presented the sealed indictment to the court, finding probable cause to charge Trump with 13 felonies, including racketeering. His co-conspirators included attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman, and Sidney Powell. Willis gave all 19 co-defendants until August 25 to voluntarily surrender to the Fulton Co. Jail.

View the clip above via MSNBC.

