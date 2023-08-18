Jan. 6 Defendant Disappears Ahead Of Sentencing, Manhunt Underway

An arrest warrant was issued for Jan. 6 defendant Christopher John Worrell this week after he disappeared ahead of his sentencing.

Worrell, who was due to be sentenced for his part in the Jan. 6, 2021 storming of the U.S. Capitol, went missing ahead of his sentencing on Friday and has now been charged with violating the conditions of his release pending sentencing.

“CAUTION: Christopher John Worrell is wanted for violating conditions of release pending sentencing on federal charges related to the violence at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021,” warned the FBI’s wanted poster:

A federal arrest warrant was issued for Worrell in the United States District Court, District of Columbia, Washington, D.C., on August 15, 2023. If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

WANTED BY THE FBI: Jan. 6 defendant Chris Worrell, who was supposed to be sentenced today. There’s a warrant out for his arrest. pic.twitter.com/owZY5zeqFK — Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) August 18, 2023

According to reports, prosecutors sought to put Worrell behind bars for 14 years after he was found guilty of seven counts for his conduct on Jan. 6, including Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds with a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; Engaging in Physical Violence in a Restricted Building or Grounds Using a Deadly or Dangerous Weapon; and Assaulting, Resisting, or Impeding Certain Officers Using a Dangerous Weapon.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com