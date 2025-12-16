Nick Reiner Was Reportedly Asked To Leave Conan O’Brien’s Party After Asking Guests Bizarre Questions Shortly Before His Parents Were Murdered

Less than 24 hours before film director Rob Reiner and his wife Michele Singer Reiner were found murdered, their son, who has been charged with the killings, was asked to leave a party hosted by Conan O’Brien.

Nick Reiner, 32, was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday, two days after his parents were found stabbed to death in their home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles. The younger Reiner has struggled with mental illness and drug addiction. Rob and Nick co-wrote the 2015 film Being Charlie, which was based on Nick’s experiences.

The New York Times reported on Monday that Rob and Nick “got into a shouting match” at a party at O’Brien’s home on Saturday night. Rob told Nick that his behavior was inappropriate, according to an anonymous source who attended the party.

On Tuesday, The Wall Street Journal shed some light on what may have prompted the argument. Citing “a person to whom the gathering was described,” Nick interrupted comedian Bill Hader to ask some strange questions, which the source said Nick also asked other guests. Ultimately, Nick was asked to leave:

Nick, who struggled with substance abuse issues for more than half his life, interrupted comedian Bill Hader—whom Rob had introduced Nick to earlier at the party—with a series of strange questions: What’s your name? What’s your last name? Are you famous? Nick, 32, had been asking other partygoers the same questions, the person said—behavior that would be unusual at any party, but was particularly so at a gathering of entertainment A-listers. He was eventually asked to leave, the person said. It was the last time Rob and Michele Reiner’s friends in Hollywood would see them alive.

Less than 24 hours later, Rob and Michele were found dead in their home.

Nick first entered rehab at the age of 15 and experienced homelessness and relapses in subsequent years.

The killings shocked Hollywood, as well as the political world. Rob was a longtime liberal activist and a critic of President Donald Trump. In his first public comments about the Reiners’ killings, the president accused Rob of having “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and blamed the director for his own death.