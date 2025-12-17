Trump Says Miriam Adelson Offered Him ‘Another $250 Million’ to Run for a Third Term

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Israeli-American donor Miriam Adelson offered him “another $250 million” to run for a third term in the White House.

Speaking to Trump at the White House Hanukkah reception, Adelson revealed that she recently met with former Jeffrey Epstein lawyer Alan Dershowitz, who spoke “about four more years.”

“I said, ‘Alan, I agree with you.’ So, we can do it! Think about it!” she urged Trump, as the crowd broke into a very half-hearted chant of, “Four more years!”

Adelson could then be seen speaking quietly into Trump’s ear, before the president announced, “She said, ‘Think about it, I’ll give you another $250 million.'”

“I will give,” replied Adelson.

“But her husband Sheldon was an amazing guy, and he’d come up to the office, and there was nobody more aggressive than Sheldon,” Trump continued:

He’d call and say, “Can I come over please?” I’d say, “Sheldon, I’m president of the United States, it doesn’t work that way anymore. Like, maybe tomorrow? How about tomorrow?” “No, no, no, please, just for a little while.” And he’d always say 10 minutes, it turned out to be about an hour-and-a-half, and what he did is he fought for Israel. That’s all he really fought for. Just wanted to take care. He just wanted to take care of Israel, so he was a great guy. He was a fantastic man.

Adelson and her husband, the late billionaire Sheldon Adelson, were the largest donors to Trump’s 2016 and 2020 presidential campaigns, with the president returning the favor by awarding Mrs. Adelson the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2018.

Following her husband’s death in 2021, Adelson continued to be one of Trump’s largest donors, donating more than $100 million in 2024.

Born and raised in Tel Aviv, Adelson has continuously pushed the Trump administration into supporting controversial Israeli policies, including the annexation of the West Bank.

“Adelson, a resident of Herzliya and a megadonor for settlement development in the West Bank, did not wish to hear Trump yearning for peace,” reported the Israeli newspaper Haaretz in 2024, adding that what Adelson “really wants from Trump’s second term is an Israeli annexation of the West Bank and a U.S. recognition of Israeli sovereignty in all the regions of the land.”

