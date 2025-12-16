Fox News host Mark Levin hailed President Donald Trump as “the first Jewish president” during a Hanukkah reception on Tuesday.

Speaking to a crowd of supporters at the White House Hanukkah event, Trump invited Levin to “say a couple of words.”

“Come here. And these people do like Israel,” the president remarked, as Levin’s wife kissed Trump on the cheek.

Levin embraced Trump before shouting, “And he loves Israel too!”

“It’s true,” Trump acknowledged.

The Fox News host then proceeded to hail Trump as the first Jewish president.

“Six years ago, I was up here, and I said this is our first Jewish president,” said Levin, as the crowd applauded and Trump replied, “It’s true.”

Levin continued, “Now he’s the first Jewish president to serve two non-consecutive presidencies. We thank you for everything.”

“Bad things happened on the second one. Namely, the election was rigged,” claimed Trump, as Levin concluded, “And you are the greatest president. God bless you.”

After Levin’s wife gave Trump another kiss, the president concluded, “Take care of that guy. Take care of that guy. He’s so great. Thank you, Mark, for both being here. Both really are amazing.”

Levin previously called Trump the “first Jewish president” in 2019, declaring, “It’s an honor to be here with the first Jewish President of the United States. And if he isn’t, he should be.”

I want to thank you for everything you have done for the Jewish people,” he continued. “I want to thank you for everything you’ve done for the Jewish people’s ancestral homeland. You are going to be remembered there for a thousand years.”

Despite his support, Levin has repeatedly criticized the Trump administration over the past year, writing in October that there were even “echos [sic] of Biden” in the White House.

Levin has also repeatedly attacked several Trump allies, including former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Watch above via Newsmax.