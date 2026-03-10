CNBC’s Jim Cramer Hits Trump for Rattling Oil Market: ‘Said One Thing at 6’ and ‘Another Thing Later On’

CNBC host Jim Cramer hit President Donald Trump for rattling chaotic oil markets by saying “one thing at 6” and “another thing later on.”

As the Iran war enters its tenth day, Trump and his administration have taken heavy criticism over a series of conflicting messages that have dogged the effort — in some cases emanating solely from Trump.

Uncertainty about the war has also resulted in surging oil prices, but fell Monday when Trump said the war was “very complete, pretty much.”

But in a press conference later that day, he said Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth was also correct to say the operation was “just the beginning.”

On Tuesday morning’s edition of CNBC’s Squawk on the Street, Cramer derided the chaos in the oil markets and laid the blame on Trump — but acknowledged it “did help the market yesterday”:

CNBC ANCHOR CARL QUINTANILLA: Jim, we sat here 24 hours ago, and you said be careful because you could wind up with some headline bombs of both kinds. CNBC HOST JIM CRAMER: Right, I mean, you can’t be up 100% from the bottom. That’s the magic level where we just have never been able to escape a lot of pain. Below that you can. And we had a nice reversal. The one thing I think everybody should recognize is these futures are very suspect. You had a thin market, it spikes really badly, there was no one around to be able to be on the other side. It was almost like it was that oil was a meme stock. It’s not a great market. We should recognize it’s not. And we sh–. Everyone’s taking their cue from it, and when oil was down 8 percent, wow, the futures were unchanged, and you thought it might be a good day. It still could be a good day. But I do believe that it was, uh– you were a little rattled when the president said one thing at 6, and then he said another thing at– later on. CNBC ANCHOR CARL QUINTANILLA: Right. Well, what was remarkable about his comment to CBS that it might be very could be complete soon was that what did come during market hours and of course the thinking is that he’s trying to manage the market itself. CNBC HOST JIM CRAMER: I think that he did feel, if he said something about soon, not that it would necessarily open the strait, but it lets you feel that there is an exit ramp. And the Journal is filled with stuff about exit ramps today. I don’t see an exit ramp, but what do I know? I mean, one of the things that was amazing was I was about to do my show last night, and we decided to… I’d do an alternate tie, like an alternate top, I mean, who knew? I mean I was waiting for him to say, you know, I checked in with the Supreme Leader and he’s on board. .Because you don’t know! You don’t. I mean he’s talking to Putin. He says he had a bunch of calls now. Did he say to Putin, listen, you’ve got to expand your oil export from five to ten million? Or did he just check in? I mean… He’s elusive. CNBC ANCHOR CARL QUINTANILLA: Yes. CNBC HOST JIM CRAMER: But it did help the market yesterday. CNBC ANCHOR CARL QUINTANILLA: Yeah.

Watch above via CNBC’s Squawk on the Street.

