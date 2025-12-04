REVEALED: First Pic Emerges of DNC and RNC Pipe Bomb Suspect

The first photo of the man suspected of planting pipe bombs at the DNC and RNC on the evening before the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots emerged on Thursday.

The FBI took 30-year-old Virginia man Brian Cole into custody on Thursday morning, nearly five years after he was suspected of placing bombs at the Democratic and Republican National Committees.

A masked man in a hoodie, mask, and gloves was recorded by CCTV during the time of the incident. However, the FBI was unable to name a suspect until this week, years later.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Cole is being charged “with transporting an explosive device in interstate commerce with the intent to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual or unlawfully to damage or destroy any building, vehicle, or other real or personal property,” and “with attempted malicious destruction by means of fire and explosive materials.”

“Today’s arrest was the result of good, diligent police work and collaboration on a case that languished for four years under the prior administration,” said U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi in a statement. “The American people are safer thanks to this morning’s successful operation.”

Cole was seemingly identified by the FBI through data from license plate readers and cell towers, which placed him near the scene of the crime on January 5, 2021, and showed his cell phone movement “corresponded with the path of the suspect identified by the FBI through analysis of video from that day.”