Fox News Anchor Drops Disastrous Polling Numbers On Trump’s Top Economic Aide

Top Trump economic adviser Kevin Hassett was forced to contend with some tough economic numbers on Fox News Thursday as more Americans blame President Donald Trump for the affordability crisis.

Martha MacCallum played a clip of CNN’s data guru Harry Enten, who explained:

Google searches for affordability up 110% versus a year ago. More folks searched for affordability in the last month then at any point since the great recession. It’s the cost of living, most important to you right now, 36 percent. What’s right behind it? The economy, 20%. He won on affordability and the cost of living in 2024 and he has completely lost the plot.

“What do you say to that, that the president has lost the plot on the economy?” MacCallum asked.

“No, he absolutely has not,” Hassett said emphatically before explaining what the president means when he calls it the “Democrats’ affordability hoax.”

“The fact is that inflation went up almost 10% one year when Joe Biden, over 20% as you know, over the four years, and right now the inflation rate is running maybe at about a two-and-a-half percent rate. But people lost on average about $3,000 worth of purchasing power because of Joe Biden’s inflationary policies.”

According to FactCheck.org, “Consumer prices rose 21.5%,” during Biden’s full term, with private-sector average weekly earnings shrinking 4%. “Unemployment averaged 4.1%, well below the historical average,” and “the economy grew by at least 2.5% each year.”

Hassett continued, “Already this year in Trump’s economy, people have gained $1,200 in purchasing power because of the moves that we’re making.”

MacCallum interjected, “But we’re still at a point, Kevin, pardon me for interrupting, and correct me if I’m wrong, with the numbers that we looked at show that inflation is still higher than wage growth. Is that true?”

Hassett denied that before being confronted with a Fox News poll that showed 76 percent of respondents asked to rate the current state of the economy picked “only fair” and “poor.” Those asked who was more responsible for current economic conditions, Trump or Biden, 62 percent said President Trump.

“What would you say to people who are answering the survey that way?” MacCallum asked.

Hassett blamed the government shutdown, saying holiday shopping has Americans “very optimistic about the economy.”

He added that “Secretary [Scott] Bessent and I are both confident we will look at growth for the first half of next year.”