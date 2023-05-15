Rudy Giuliani Acts Like Everything’s A-Ok Just Hours After Bombshell Sexual Abuse Allegations

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani hosted his show, America’s Mayor Live on Monday as if nothing was wrong, just hours after a former staffer made shocking sexual abuse allegations against him.

During his show, Giuliani made no mention of the allegations, instead opting to rant at length about the Durham report and the charges against Daniel Penny over the killing of Jordan Neely.

Folks, Rudy Giuliani is live now…. pic.twitter.com/q3nDgQjDJ6 — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 16, 2023

Giuliani — who previously worked as former President Donald Trump’s personal attorney and as the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York — also boasted on the show about his work cleaning up New York City’s Times Square as mayor in the 1990s.

“We didn’t let people get robbed, we didn’t let them get mugged or raped. We got rid of the unbelievably disgusting pornography houses,” he said. “I mean, even the more reasonable pornography places left Times Square because it was too dangerous.”

In her complaint, Noelle Dunphy claimed Giuliani demanded sexual favors as part of her employment and “would not take ‘no’ for an answer.” The complaint also alleged that Giuliani consumed Viagra and alcohol constantly, referred to Dunphy as his “daughter” and “little girl,” asked her to work naked and in a bikini, told her “he was selling pardons for $2 million, which he and President Trump would split,” and then ultimately failed to pay Dunphy the money she had been promised.

According to the complaint, Giuliani “made clear that satisfying his sexual demands—which came virtually anytime, anywhere was an absolute requirement of her employment and of his legal representation.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com