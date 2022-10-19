‘This Is a Smoking Gun’: George Conway Says Trump Is in Dire Legal Straits, Will Have ‘The Meltdown to End All Meltdowns’

Conservative attorney George Conway said an opinion handed down by a federal judge on Wednesday “signals and confirms” that former President Donald Trump has “extensive potential legal exposure” after he possibly defrauded the United States.

On Wednesday, federal Judge David Carter issued an 18-page opinion ordering former Trump Department of Justice official John Eastman to hand over four emails to the Jan. 6 committee because they “are sufficiently related to and in furtherance” of obstruction of justice.

Carter cited an email from Eastman noting that Trump had been made aware that some of the claims he made about the 2020 election being rigged were false. And yet, that did not stop Trump from affixing his signature to court documents attesting to those false claims.

“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” the judge wrote. “The Court finds that these emails are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

Trump is currently the subject of a probe by the Fulton County district attorney, who is investigating Trump’s efforts to pressure the Georgia secretary of state into fabricating the number of votes he needed to win the state after he was declared the loser.

Conway told Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night that the big takeaway from Carter’s decision and Eastman’s emails is that Trump is facing serious legal trouble at the state level:

What this is, is a smoking gun in Georgia because if you look at what the judge describes here of these emails is, they file a lawsuit, a state court lawsuit in early December, Dec. 4, making various allegations about dead people voting, about felons voting, unregistered voters voting. And by the end of December, they’re aware that these allegations are false. And that’s the email that the judge votes here, one of the e-mails where Eastman says the president has since been made aware that some of the allegations have been inaccurate. And then they go and actually the lawyers go and have him file a federal lawsuit where Trump certifies under oath, verifies under oath, that these allegations were in fact, true. That’s perjury and that’s certainly evidence of federal crimes.

Conway went on to call the Georgia investigation into Trump “fairly well advanced.”

Cooper asked if Trump has any options for preventing Eastman from giving the emails to the Jan. 6 committee.

“No, not the emails,” he replied. “These emails are going to go to the Jan. 6 committee and the Jan. 6 committee has been working with the Justice Department and with the Georgia prosecutors. This is going to be used against him and it’s a devastating, as I said, a devastating piece of evidence.”

Conway added, “He’s a desperate man,” before adding that he thinks Trump will run for president again.

“He will run for president, in effect, for protection against these legal proceedings,” he continued. “But there’s just gonna be too many of them. And I think we’re going to see the, you know, I think he might get the nomination anyway. But I think we’re gonna see the meltdown to end all meltdowns of a public figure.”

Watch above via CNN.

